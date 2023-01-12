AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

