AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

CBOE stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

