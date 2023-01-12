AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.