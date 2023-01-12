AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,366 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

