AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

