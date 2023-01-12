AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.84. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

