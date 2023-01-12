AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.46.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

