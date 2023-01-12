AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $754.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 34.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

