AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

