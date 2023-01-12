AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Crane by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crane by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

