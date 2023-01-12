Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.22.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

