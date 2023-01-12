Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 162,826 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

