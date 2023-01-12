Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,243 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

