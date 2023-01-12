Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 110,386 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

