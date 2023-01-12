Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

