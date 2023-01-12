Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

