Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.