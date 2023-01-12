Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,833 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

