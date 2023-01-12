Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berry by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Berry by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $642.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

