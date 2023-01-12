Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.83 Million Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 151,392.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,888 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

