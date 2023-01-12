Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.15 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $250.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.93 and its 200-day moving average is $231.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $309.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

