Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.46 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,312 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HRB opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

