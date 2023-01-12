Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.66 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

