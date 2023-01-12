Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWV opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $275.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.