Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.94 Million Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

HLMN stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 823.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,969.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

