Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $20.30 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE ITGR opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

