Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

