Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.7 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

