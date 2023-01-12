Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.30 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

