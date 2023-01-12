Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $139,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

