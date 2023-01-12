Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

