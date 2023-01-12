Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %

HUN stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.