Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 305,329 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 305,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Stock Up 3.4 %

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

