Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,677 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

