Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 13,260 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.84.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $544.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

