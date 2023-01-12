Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 136,185 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,185 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

