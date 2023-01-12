Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 378,654 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

