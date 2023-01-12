Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $492.93 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

