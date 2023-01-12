Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $90,823.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,104 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $127.63.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

