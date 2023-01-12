Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 767,509 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,380. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,386,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

