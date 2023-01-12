Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,138.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

