Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,901.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,859.1% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,210,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

