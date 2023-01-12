Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,048.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,824.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,138.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,173.6% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,829.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.