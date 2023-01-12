Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,048.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,824.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,138.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,173.6% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,829.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

