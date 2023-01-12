Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,901.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

