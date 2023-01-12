Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.