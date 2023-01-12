Amarillo National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,892.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

