Amarillo National Bank Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,892.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

