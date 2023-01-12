American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

