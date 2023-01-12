American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE AMT opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

