Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 4,427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

